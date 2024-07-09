Video: Popular Nollywood Movie Producer, Ason Rich Allegedly Involved In Kidnapping Shot Dead In Lagos

Popular Nollywood movie producer in Asaba, the Delta State capital, Ason Rich, has been alleged to be one of the notorious gang of kidnappers that engaged the Lagos State Police Command in a shootout last week.

Naija News reports that the Lagos Police Command had, on Thursday 4th, July, killed nine of the kidnappers while two escaped with gunshot injuries owing to an intelligence report.

The command’s Special Squad One Team achieved the feat when it engaged the men around the Ajao, Okota, Isolo, and Ladipo axis of the state.

The command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said the dangerous gang of kidnappers were planning to kidnap some high net-worth individuals in Lagos before the police swung into action.

Nollywood actor, Stanley Nwoke Ontop, in a post on his Instagram page, said that Ason is a famous Nollywood producer in Asaba while urging the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria to engage in proper background checks for its members.

In other news, Nollywood movie producer, Jonas Izuegbu, has been kidnapped in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, made this known in a post on her Instagram page.

Lizzy said Izuegbu was also shot in the leg and released on Thursday, stressing that Asaba is no longer safe.

The movie star added that the kidnappers took the phones and car of the movie producer.