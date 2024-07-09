Transfer Update On Guehi, Zirkzee, Greenwood, Williams, Moore, Others

England defender Marc Guehi, 23, is expected to turn down a new contract offer from Crystal Palace, hence Arsenal and Manchester United are prepared to battle it out for his signature in this transfer window, the Sun claimed.

Manchester United are anticipated to fulfil Joshua Zirkzee’s £34 million release clause to acquire the 23-year-old Bologna and Dutch forward, the Mail reported.

United are considering whether to activate the aforementioned release clause or bargain for a higher price that would enable payments to be made in instalments, the Guardian claimed.

Manchester United are getting closer to selling their 22-year-old England forward, Mason Greenwood to Marseille for £35 million, and he is expected to sign a permanent contract with the French Ligue 1 club, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal are hoping to complete the transfer deal for 22-year-old Italian defender, Riccardo Calafiori, this week after continuing negotiations with Bologna, the Guardian claimed.

President of Barcelona Joan Laporta claims that the team can afford to recruit Spain’s Nico Williams, a 21-year-old winger with a £49 million release clause in his contract with Athletic Bilbao, Catalunya Radio reported.

English midfielder Jacob Ramsey, 23, of Aston Villa is being linked to Tottenham in a player-plus-cash deal, while Giovani Lo Celso, 28, of Argentina is on the opposite side, Sky Sports reported.

English winger D’Margio Wright-Phillips, 22, who just left Stoke, and Scottish midfielder Ewan Henderson, 24, of Hibernian are expected to sign with Belgian team Beerschot, according to Nieuwsblad.

Germany striker Deniz Undav, 27, of Brighton is the target of Stuttgart’s upcoming bid, according to Bild.

Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain have expressed transfer interest in 16-year-old English winger Mikey Moore, but Tottenham Hotspur seems certain to hold onto the player, HITC reported.