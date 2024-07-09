Super Eagles’ Fisayo Dele-Bashiru Lists His Aims At Lazio

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has listed things he aims to achieve at Serie A club Lazio as he was officially unveiled as the club’s new signee earlier today, July 9.

During his unveiling, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru said he is eager to begin his journey with the club and is determined to make a significant impact.

Naija News reported that Dele-Bashiru joined Lazio on a season-long loan deal with an option for a permanent deal.

The Italian club paid an initial €2 million to complete the loan deal, and they have the right to make the deal permanent next summer for a fee of €4 million.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru says his aim at Lazio is to help the club finish in the top four in Serie A, win trophies and contribute to the all-round success of the side.

“I am very excited to join Lazio. It is a big club, with incredible fans, in a big city. I can’t wait to start the season,” the 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder told the club’s official website.

“The club first showed interest in me in January, but at that point, I was just focused on finishing the season with Hatayspor. Subconsciously, however, I already knew what I wanted and that this was the next destination.

“I hope to play as many games as possible, hoping to win some trophies and finish the season in the top four in the league table.”