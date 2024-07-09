Nottingham Forest Sign 6.8 Ft Goalie Carlos Miguel

Premier League club, Nottingham Forest, has signed one of the tallest goalkeepers in the world, Carlos Miguel.

Carlos Miguel who is 6 feet and 8 inches tall joined the Premier League club on a permanent deal from Brazilian club, Corinthians.

The 25-year-old Brazilian towering goalkeeper signed a four-year deal with Nottingham Forest which will keep him at the club until June 30, 2028.

Carlos Miguel started his professional goalkeeping career at Brazilian side Internacional. He has played on loan at Santa Cruz and Boa Esporte. He joined Corinthians in 2021. He played 14 times for the club this year.

After completing his move to the two-time European champions, Carlos Miguel said: “I’m really happy and honoured to represent this club.

“My main objective is to become an important member of this team, a giant club in the history of football. I want a place in the museum like the others.”

Carlos Miguel, who is now one of the tallest goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League, said the information he got from his former teammate, Murillo helped him to decide on joining Nottingham Forest. Recall that Forest signed Murillo, a defender from Corinthians, last summer.

“I asked him about the club and also the city,” Miguel said. “He said great things and was exuberant about this club, which made me really happy.

“It was really important, coming genuinely from a friend who moved here from Brazil, on his own for a new challenge the way he did.

“He only had good things to say, I trust him and believe this is the place for me.”