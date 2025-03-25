Argentina’s Coach Scaloni, Di Maria Play Down On Raphinha’s Strong Comments

Argentina’s head coach, Lionel Scaloni, is not pleased that Brazilian forward Raphinha said Brazil will beat Argentina on and off the pitch, adding “f*ck them” to the controversial comment.

Ahead of Brazil vs Argentina FIFA World Cup qualifiers later tonight, Scaloni addressed Raphinha’s remarks, highlighting the importance of sportsmanship and mutual respect, using the camaraderie displayed by Lionel Messi and Neymar after the Copa America final as an example.

While many football stakeholders had criticized Raphinha for his strong comments, Scaloni chose to remain focused on the game itself, emphasizing that while matches between Argentina and Brazil are significant, they ultimately are about the sport.

He stated, “I didn’t delve deeply into the statements made by the Brazilian players. Every match is important, but at the end of the day, it’s just football. We should remember the image of Messi and Neymar together—focusing on their friendship is what truly matters.”

This message is particularly relevant as Argentina prepare to face Brazil at the Estadio Mas Monumental without two of their stars, as both Messi (Argentina) and Neymar (Brazil) are unavailable due to injuries.

Argentina’s Angel Di Maria has also reacted to Raphinha’s comments. Di Maria, a key player in Argentina’s 2021 Copa America triumph, responded to Raphinha’s comments with laughter, signifying a lighthearted approach to the rivalry.

As the teams gear up for this highly anticipated match, all eyes will be on how they perform in the absence of these key players, with both sides aiming for victory in a spirit of healthy competition.