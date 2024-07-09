Nigeria Air ₦2.6 Billion Investigation: EFCC Quizzes Ethiopian Airlines CEO

In the ongoing investigation into the ₦2.6 billion spent on the failed Nigeria Air project, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recently interrogated top officials of Ethiopian Airlines, including their Group Chief Executive Officer, Mesfin Tasew.

During the session, Ethiopian Airlines claimed that the Nigerian Ministry of Aviation owed them $211,000.

Tasew detailed how the terms of the partnership, established during the tenure of former Minister Hadi Sirika, were not upheld, leading to a breach of contract.

“The Nigerian government lost interest in partnering with a foreign airline due to how the project was managed by the ministry,” Tasew was quoted as saying by an EFCC source who spoke with The Nation.

He said, “As part of our investigation, we want to find out how about N2.6 billion was allegedly spent on the botched Air.

“So far, we were able to uncover N1,326,731,470.97 allegedly spent on a Consultancy contract for Nigeria Air. This is already an issue before a court.

“In the course of findings, our operatives also discovered that the Ministry of Aviation was indebted to Ethiopian Airlines.

“Some officials of Ethiopian Airlines were in the country for interaction. We debriefed them and they explained the details of the Nigeria Air project.

“They confirmed that the implementation of the agreement was faulty because the Ministry of Aviation did not keep to the terms.

“They also said the ministry owed the airlines about $211,000. We have been inviting some past and present officials on the nature of the debts.

“Our operatives are digging deeper.”

Sirika, his daughter, son-in-law- inlaw and a firm, Al Buraq Global Investment Limited, are being prosecuted by the EFCC over corrupt practices involving about N2.7 billion.