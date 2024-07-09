‘Love Lives There’ – Ubi Franklin Opens Up On Feeling For Ex-wife, Lilian Esoro, Plans On Remarrying

Nigerian music executive, Ubi Franklin, has revealed that he is still in love with his ex-wife cum Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro.

Naija News recalls that Ubi and Esoro married in 2015 and separated a year after welcoming their son.

The ex-couple officially dissolved their marriage in January 2021, after the duo filed for divorce in Lagos and Abuja High Court.

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, a curious fan asked if Ubi was still in love with Lilian, with whom he shared a baby, and he responded in the affirmative.

The fans asked, “Are you still in love with ur son[‘s] mom, the most beautiful Lilian?”

Franklin replied, “Oh yes! We have a son together, and love will always live there.”

Also, responding to another fan, Ubi Franklin revealed plans to remarry.

The fan asked, “Do you have plans of remarrying?” and Ubi replied, “100 per cent.”

In other news, former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Doyin David, has stated that marriage is not her priority whenever she goes into a romantic relationship.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star disclosed this during an interview with media personality, Olufemi Daniel.

Speaking about her relationship and perception, Doyin explained that marriage is not important to her.

The BBNaija Star added that she goes into a relationship for companionship.