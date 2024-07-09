APP Hails Appeal Court Ruling On Rivers Local Government Chairmen

The Action People’s Party (APP) has hailed the Appeal Court’s dismissal of a petition filed by former local government chairmen in Rivers State loyal to Nyesom Wike.

On Monday, the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal brought by Enyiada Cookey-Gam and six others, seeking elongation of their tenure as chairmen of their local governments.

The Action People’s Party described the ruling as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

In a press release signed by its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Emeka Uwazurike, APP said the Appeal Court’s decision has helped to put Rivers State out of chaos.

Uwazuruike said APP would give out its forms for the local government electoral positions free to youth and female candidates. He added that APP was committed to upholding the rule of law and democracy.

“The Appeal Court’s ruling which concurred with the Rivers State High Court, Port Harcourt declaration that the Local Government Law No.2 of 2024, which extended the tenure of local government chairmen by six months after the expiration of their tenure as invalid was quite appropriate.

“Just as the Appeal Court upheld, the law was inconsistent with the 1999 constitution and Section 9 (1) of Rivers State Law No 5 of 2018 which fixed three years for local government chairmen and councilors.

“We view this judgment as a victory for democracy and the people of Rivers State who can now democratically elect their council leaders at the October 5, 2024 Local Government election as announced by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) last Monday.

“We as a party, this judgment has further spurred us to go ahead with our resolve to participate in the election with the firm hope of emerging victorious and contributing to governance at the third tier of government while preparing for the general election, come 2027,” the statement read in part.