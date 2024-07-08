Transfer News: ‘Riccardo Calafiori Wating For Arsenal’

English Premier League club, Arsenal, are reportedly in pole position to sign Italian footballer, Riccardo Calafiori.

According to a post on Monday via X by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Calafiori is currently only waiting for Arsenal after personal terms agreed, as the North London club is his clear favourite destination.

He added that the player is not having talks with PSG, Bayer Leverkusen or Chelsea.

Earlier on Sunday, Romano also wrote that a deal is close between Arsenal and Calafiori.

He said Arsenal are pushing to get the Calafiori deal done as the final round of talks has already been scheduled, and the club is confident that Calafiori wants the move, which will see him sign a contract until June 2029 for €4m net/season.

David Raya Signs Long-term Permanent Deal With Arsenal

Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya, has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal and signed a long-term contract with the London club.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Gunners but has now completed a permanent move from Brentford.

This was disclosed in a statement last Thursday on Arsenal’s official website.

Raya, made 41 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season, keeping 20 clean sheets. Sixteen of those were in the Premier League and earned him the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Glove.

The statement noted that everyone at the club is delighted to welcome David back.

Speaking on the permanent move, Raya said it’s a dream come true.