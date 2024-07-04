David Raya Signs Long-term Permanent Deal With Arsenal

Spanish goalkeeper, David Raya, has joined Arsenal on a permanent deal and signed a long-term contract with the London club.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan with the Gunners but has now completed a permanent move from Brentford.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday on Arsenal’s official website.

Raya, made 41 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last season, keeping 20 clean sheets. Sixteen of those were in the Premier League and earned him the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Glove.

The statement noted that everyone at the club is delighted to welcome David back.

Speaking on the permanent move, Raya said it’s a dream come true.

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years. I’m excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.

“It’s a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year,” he said.

Sporting Director Edu said: “We are so happy to have completed the deal to sign David from Brentford.

“He had a beautiful first season with us, winning the Premier League Golden Glove. He is a talented international, a great professional and a popular figure at the club. We benefited from all of this last season during his loan with us.

“David’s signing is another strong example of our recruitment strategy in action, as we continue to build a team that will challenge for major trophies. We know there’s so much more to come from him and we are excited that he will continue to be a big part of the journey we are all on.”

On his part, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta described Raya as a very important player for the club.

“David showed us last season what an important player he is for us, so we are delighted he is now officially our player. He is a big presence in our dressing room and we are really pleased to keep working with him.

“We know he will take the strong foundations he put in place last season and build on them in the years to come, and that he will enjoy more success with us. We have a very talented group of goalkeepers and I love to see connections like the one I see in our goalkeeping unit.”