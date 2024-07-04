Transfer: AC Milan Sign Nigerian Player, Enugu Rangers Gets New Players

Italian Serie A women’s club, AC Milan have completed the signing of Nigerian player, Evelyn Ijeh.

Since January 2024, the Nigerian player has been on loan at AC Milan from the Mexican club, Tigres Femenil. She was able to convince the Italian side well enough that they decided to make the loan deal permanent within 6 months.

AC Milan have offered the 22-year-old forward, who is the daughter of former Nigerian striker, Peter Ijeh, a three-year contract.

During his loan spell at AC Milan, Evelyn Ijeh scored four goals in 19 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Enugu Rangers have completed the signing of three players in the last 24 hours.

Enugu Rangers signed Anayor Ogbonna from relegated Gombe United and brought in Garando Tekena from Bayelsa United.

Ogbonna is a forward who managed to score five goals for Gombe United last season, Tekena also scored five goals for Bayelsa United in the same period despite playing as a midfielder.

Earlier, Rangers confirmed the signing of youngster, Nwobodo Somtochukwu from non-league side, FC Inter of Enugu.

After completing the move, Somtochukwu said: “This is a big opportunity that I have been waiting for.

“I will do my best to convince the coaches to give me playing time in the star-studded team that is being put together to defend the domestic league and excel on the continent.

“I thank my coaches and teammates at FC Inter for making me a better player to be spotted by a big side like Rangers.”