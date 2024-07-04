Peter Mbah Meets NCC’s Maida, Seeks Digital University In Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has sought for a Digital University or Digital Institute of Technology from the federal government in his state.

This was part of an appeal the Enugu State governor made to the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Aminu Maida, in Abuja, on Thursday, June 27.

While neither Maida nor NCC has issued a statement on the meeting, one week after; Governor Mbah, in a statement, disclosed that the meeting was strategic and to enhance collaboration between NCC and the state government.

“Our discussions focused on strategic initiatives to enhance collaboration for the advancement of Enugu State and the nation at large.

“We deliberated on several key projects, including the completion of the Digital Industrial Park in Enugu State, which is poised to become the South-East’s innovation hub.

“We also discussed ensuring that the Digital Bridge Institute is finalized and commissioned, subsequently exploring plans on transitioning it to a digital skills university or institute of technology,” Governor Peter Mbah said.

He further disclosed that his administration explored ways of adopting “zero right of way fees” in the state to facilitate the state’s participation in the National Broadband Alliance for Nigeria (NBAN) programmes.

Governor Peter Mbah sought Maida’s approval for collaboration and support from NCC’s Emergency Communication Center and Enugu State Government Command Center.

“The interactions were fruitful, and I sincerely appreciate the NCC’s efforts in strengthening the infrastructures that would unleash and drive tech innovations for the good of our nation as a whole,” the statement added.