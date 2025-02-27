PDP Re-elects Odefa As National Vice Chairperson Despite Expulsion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has re-elected Ali Odefa as its National Vice Chairperson for the South-East during its zonal congress held at Michael Okpara Square in Enugu on Wednesday.

Naija News reports that Odefa’s re-election came shortly after a Federal High Court in Abakaliki upheld his expulsion from the party.

He was initially suspended in 2024 by ward executives of his Oguduokwor Ward in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State over allegations of anti-party activities.

His formal expulsion was later announced by the ward’s executive members on 12 December 2024.

Newly Elected PDP Officials

Alongside Odefa, the party elected James Ugwu as Zonal Secretary, Regina Uchebo as Zonal Treasurer, and Cornelius Ugwu as Zonal Organising Secretary.

Others elected include Madubuike Okoro (Financial Secretary), Chigozie Igwe (Publicity Secretary), Dominic Nwankwo (Legal Adviser), and Ifeyinwa Arodiogbo (Woman Leader).

Additionally, Godswill Nwanoruo and Augustine Ezeanya were chosen as Zonal Youth Leader and Zonal Auditor, respectively.

Governor Mbah’s Address

During the congress, Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State refrained from referring to Odefa as the “expelled” national vice-chairperson.

Instead, he described him as the “immediate past national vice-chairman of our great party South-East zone.”

“Election is never an end in itself, and neither should the victory arising from it be construed as personal triumphs,” Governor Mbah stated before the elections.

He urged party members to use the PDP as a model for good governance, emphasizing that “democracy abhors excuses, no matter how plausible they sound.”

Odefa’s Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech, Odefa, speaking on behalf of the other 20 newly elected executives, called for unity among party members to ensure PDP’s victory over the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He blamed the APC-led administration for the economic hardship in the country, citing its policies as the root cause of Nigeria’s struggles.

Attendance Of PDP Leaders

The congress was attended by key PDP leaders from the South-East, including Enugu State Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai, Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly Uchenna Ugwu, PDP Board of Trustees Chairperson Adolphus Wabara, and Enugu West Senator Osita Ngwu.

Other notable attendees included former Abia Central Senator Augustine Akobundu, House of Representatives member Nnoli Nnaji, and former Ebonyi State Governor Sam Egwu.