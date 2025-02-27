Our Strength Is In Unity, Unite PDP – Gov Mbah Tells Ali Odefa

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has charged the re-elected National Vice Chairman, South East, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Odefa, to work for the unity of the party in the region.

Naija News reports that Governor Mbah made the call on Wednesday at the party’s Zonal Congress in Okpara Square, Enugu on Wednesday.

The only PDP governor in South East warned the new Zonal Working Committee against giving excuses, highlighting that democracy expects results.

“I heartily felicitate Chief Ali Odefa on his re-election as the Zonal Chairman, alongside the Secretary, Hon. James Okechukwu Ugwu and all other newly elected Zonal Working Committee members. Their emergence is a reaffirmation of the confidence our party has in their leadership and commitment to the PDP’s ideals.

“Election is never an end in itself, nor should victory be seen as a personal triumph. What matters most is what we do with the mandate given to us. Democracy abhors excuses, no matter how plausible they may sound. Our people expect good governance, and that is the ideal to which the PDP has been committed from inception,” he said.

The Governor of Enugu State stressed the need for the party to reclaim its lost status in the region. He added that Nigerians await good leadership that only PDP can give.

“As a party, our strength has always been in our unity and capacity to reinvent ourselves in the face of challenges. The South East has been a bastion of the PDP, and we must work together to ensure that it remains so. I urge our newly elected leaders to prioritise this unity and lead with vision, inclusivity, and purpose.

“Chief Odefa’s call for unity is a timely reminder that our collective strength is the only guarantee of victory. The people of the South East, and indeed Nigeria, are yearning for responsive leadership that truly understands and addresses their concerns. And the PDP remains that platform for hope,” he stated.