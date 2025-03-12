Wike Slams Gov Mbah, Says He Will Not Leave PDP

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims that he would leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that Wike said he would remain a PDP member until his fight ends. He criticised the inability of PDP governors to fund the party.

In a media chat on Wednesday, the former Rivers State Governor slammed Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, for not leading the charge for PDP to have a candidate in 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election.

He stated that Governor Mbah, who was interested in becoming the party’s leader in the South East, had a responsibility to ensure the party had a candidate in the governorship election.

His words: “If I will move to APC, I will tell the world I am moving. You see, I don’t run away from fight. I’m not going to leave this party (PDP). The governors have the money, but they are not doing it well. Are they really spending the money on the party? They are not.

“Look at Enugu Governor (Peter Mbah), he wants to be the leader of the South East, I agree with that. But as a leader too, you play the game, you make sacrifices. Today, in Anambra, no PDP, nobody collected form to run as governor. Look at Enugu State, look at Anambra, you cannot bring somebody in Anambra to run election. And you tell me you are leader of PDP in South East, all you are interested in is the zonal congress, zonal rubbish.”