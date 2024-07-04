Kaduna Govt Dismisses Reports On Suicide Bomb Attack Along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

The Kaduna State Government has denied the event of any suicide bomb attack on the Kaduna-Abuja highway on Wednesday.

In a statement released yesterday by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, it was clarified that there was no such incident reported at the time of the update.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports being circulated, alleging the occurrence of a suicide attack or a similar incident along the Kaduna-Abuja Road,” Aruwan said in the statement.

The government official allayed fear from citizens stating that security forces and intelligence sources are actively monitoring the area, conducting inspections and security assessments to ensure the safety of citizens and commuters.

He maintained that any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate, and security measures will continue to be enforced along the Kaduna-Abuja Road and its surroundings.

Naija News reports that just recently, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) clarified the reports of a helicopter crash in Kaduna state.

In a statement made available to journalists, the force stated that it was an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) belonging to NAF that crashed in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state and not a helicopter, as earlier reported in the media.

Residents had earlier reported that the helicopter crash took place in the early hours of Monday at Taimi village, near Rigachikun.

The eyewitnesses, who claimed the pilot emerged from the wreckage, told reporters that a team of military officers from the Nigerian Air Force arrived promptly to secure the area and carry out an initial investigation.

However, in a statement, the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, said it was a UAV and not a helicopter as earlier believed.

Gabwet noted that a preliminary investigation has since commenced to ascertain what may have caused the mishap.