‘You Should Expect Me Back To Senate In 2027’ – Shehu Sani

The senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has declared interest in contesting for the central senatorial district in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the declaration on Sunday, March 30, 2025, while delivering his Eid-el-Fitr message at his residence in Kaduna.

The former lawmaker also stated that his priority is to see Governor Uba Sani re-elected in 2027, noting that the party is well prepared for all forces and challenges that might threaten his re-election.

He said, “Any politician who is going to contest election will be dependent on political equation which will determine what position is going to contest. I would say that if the conditions are right and equations favourable, I will offer myself to contest but specifically on the central senatorial district.

“If the people of Kaduna central want us to provide our own kind of leadership and representation at the NASS, you should expect me back to Senate in 2027.

“For now, we want to see that incumbent governor, Uba Sani is re-elected. We are going to do it with all our might and strength. We know that there are going to be challenges and opposition but we are well prepared for all the forces.”

While condemning the killing of hunters in Edo State, Sani urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

He added, “If any citizen of this country cannot move from one part of the country to another, then we are not a nation.

“If someone will use one reason or another to take laws into his/her hand, then it means there is no government or authority.”