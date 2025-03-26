El-Rufai Deliberately Distorting Facts – Kaduna Govt Sets Record Straight On Internal Revenue

The Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service has refuted allegations by the former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, claiming that the monthly revenue of the state has dwindled from ₦7billion to ₦2billion.

The Executive Chairman of the Service, Jerry Adams, addressed the claims made by El-Rufai at a news conference.

He asserted that Kaduna State Internal Revenue had witnessed remarkable improvement and surpassed that of the El-Rufai’s administration. Adams noted that the body’s revenue rose from Adams ₦62billion in 2023 to ₦71 billion in 2024.

El-Rufai was alleged to have said that the revenue profile under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani has witnessed a shortfall compared with his administration.

However, Adams said, “It has become necessary to address certain claims made by the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai. While he may have acted based on limited or inaccurate information, or perhaps deliberately chosen to distort facts, it is imperative to clarify these issues for the discerning public.

“The former Governor alleged that the previous administration generated ₦7billion monthly in internally generated revenue (IGR) compared to the ₦2billion allegedly collected under the current administration

“A closer look at the facts reveals otherwise. Between 2019 and 2023 the highest the service collected was ₦59billion which was in 2022 and that translates to a monthly average of ₦4.9billion, it is noteworthy to state that a significant portion of revenue reported by KADIRS then ie (2019-2022) came from back-duty recoveries and sales of government properties amounting to ₦22billion and ₦25 billion, respectively—totaling ₦45 billion and other sources such as exchange gains differentials.

“When these one-off inflows are discounted, the actual monthly revenue collection during that period paints a different picture

“Furthermore, the allegation that KADIRS facilitates regular transfers of N100 million to an unknown individual from the State’s IGR account is completely false as the state’s revenue collection process is entirely automated, with payments made through the PAYKADUNA portal and other channels, all of which are instantly swept into the state’s TSA.

“The IGR account is strictly a collection/transit account, not an expenditure account, meaning withdrawals to individuals or organizations are simply not possible”.

The revenue boss said Kaduna’s revenue has witnessed remarkable improvement under the Uba Sani administration.