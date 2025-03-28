Just In: ‘Follow The Proper Procedure’ – SDP Disowns El-Rufai

The Kaduna State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has distanced itself from former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, asserting that he is not a registered member of the party in the state.

This comes amid reports that El-Rufai, alongside several members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has left the ruling party to join the SDP.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, in a statement shared via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, explained that his departure from the APC was due to a growing disconnect between his personal convictions and the direction the party is currently heading.

He expressed disappointment with the APC’s leadership, claiming the party has deviated from its founding progressive principles.

“As a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I have fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of political parties that created the APC. Since 2013, I have hoped that my personal values and those of the APC will continue to align until I choose to retire from politics,” he stated.

However, addressing journalists at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the SDP’s Assistant National Secretary for the Northwest zone, Idris Inuwa, dismissed claims of El-Rufai’s membership in the party, saying proper procedures were not followed.

“It has come to our notice that certain individuals, including Nasir El-Rufai, are being rumored to have joined the SDP. However, neither the Chairman of the Kaduna North Local Government Chapter in Kaduna State, nor the leadership of Unguwar Sarki ward, has any record of these memberships,” Inuwa said.

He advised El-Rufai and others who may be interested in joining the SDP to adhere to the party’s official registration process.

“We advise him and any other interested individuals to follow the proper procedures if they wish to officially become members of the party,” he added.

Inuwa also rejected a letter from the party’s national secretariat dated February 25, 2025, which claimed the dissolution of the Kaduna State Working Committee.

He declared the move unconstitutional and a violation of the party’s internal democratic processes.

“The Kaduna State Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) categorically rejects the purported dissolution of the State Working Committee as contained in a letter from the National Secretariat dated 25 February, 2025,” he said.

He reaffirmed the legitimacy of the current state executive committee, stating that it emerged from a valid State Congress and holds a four-year mandate.

Inuwa said: “The Kaduna State Executive Committee is the legitimate outcome of a duly conducted State Congress, reflecting the will of the party members and adhering strictly to the party’s constitutional provisions. This body holds a four-year mandate that remains valid, binding, and legally recognised throughout its tenure.”

He further criticized the alleged dissolution process, noting it failed to follow due procedures outlined in the party’s constitution.

“The SDP constitution state very clearly the process and procedure to follow in dissolving a State Exco; which includes but not limited to initiating an investigation, setting up committee, providing fair hearing transparently before a decision is taken; none of this was done—only the resort to the illegal unilateral letter of dissolution,” Inuwa said.

Inuwa also stressed that the party remains open to new members, provided they respect the required procedures.

“While we recognize the growing interest of individuals and groups in joining the SDP, we emphasise that there are well-defined guidelines and constitutional provisions governing membership admission. The State Executive Council (Exco) remains open and welcoming to all prospective members who adhere to these established procedures,” he said.