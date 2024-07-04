Interview: ‘In Anambra There Is No LP; Obi, Ozigbo Cannot Win Their Units’

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Chukwuma Solduo, Adichie Izuchukwu, has said the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Valentine Ozigbo will not unseat All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA-led government.

In an interview with our reporter ahead of 2025 Anambra State election, Adichie Izuchukwu said the number of votes the former presidential candidate of Labour Party got from Anambra was not because of his party.

He said All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) members and candidates voted for Peter Obi. He said Anambra citizens do not hook to APGA in federal elections.

Adichie said Peter Obi’s factor will not affect the chance of Soludo’s re-election in 2025. He added that Obi won Anambra during last presidential election because he was from the state and not because he was the best.

Addressing a question asked by our reporter on the chance of Governor Soludo being re-elected considering LP has two senators, some Reps and House of Assembly members in the state, he said the number of LP legislators will not affect his principal.

He said: “In Anambra state, there is no Labor Party. The people who voted for Peter Obi in 2023 elections did so because Obi is from Anambra, not because he is the best.

“People who voted for him came across APGA, PDP, YPP, APC, and other political parties.. even APC, PDP, and other parties candidates, worked and voted for him.

“LP failed to win all the supplementary elections that have taken place in Anambra since after the 2023 elections. Apart from Afam Ogene, who has a wider margin during the main election, he couldn’t win supplementary election.”

Soludo’s aide on New Media said Labour Party House of Assembly members are currently working for the APGA government.

He said: “LP House of Assembly members are members of APGA who lost party primary elections and went to LP. They are currently working for the APGA government, and the videos are online.

“There is no Peter Obi’s factor in Anambra state elections. In federal elections, ndi Anambra vote whomever they like, but once it’s state elections, they vote for APGA.”

The Senior Media Aide to Soludo said a combined Peter Obi and Valentine Ozigbo would not stop his principal’s victory.

He said both Obi and Ozigbo – a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate – lost their local governments to the ruling APGA in the House of Assembly election.

“Peter Obi and Ozigbo are not threat to Soludo’s re-election. Both will not win their local governments -Soludo will win both Aguata and Anaocha. After all, APGA House of Assembly candidate won Obi in his polling unit, and Ozigbo lost House of Assembly in Aguata.

“Soludo has worked and Ndi Anambra are proud of him. The churches are with him, schools are with him, motorists are with him,” Izuchukwu said.

He further told our reporter that Anambra State has an unofficial zoning formular that favoured Soludo.

He said the Anambra State governor will be allowed in line with the unofficial formular to finish his tenure.

“And moreover, there is zoning in Anambra, after 8 years of Soludo it is coming to the Central and tell me, why would Central not want Soludo to finish his tenure?” Adichie added.