Anambra 2025: Soludo Will Win Ozigbo Before Noon – SSA New Media, Adichie

Senior Special Assistant on New Media to Governor Charles Soludo, Izuchukwu Adichie, has said the current governor would defeat Labour Party gubernatorial aspirant, Valentine Ozigbo before noon on election day.

A former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo had accused Governor Charles Soludo of failing to fulfill his promises to the citizens of the state.

While receiving 300 mainly former APGA members into the Labour Party, led by APGA candidate for the Ogbaru 1 state Constituency during the last Anambra State House of Assembly elections, Pius Ndubuisi Igwilo, on Monday, April 15, Ozigbo said he was confident he would be voted in 2025 as governor under LP.

“He has failed in his responsibilities to live up to the expectations and I think Anambra people will dispense with him and bring in Labour Party in 2025 with me as the Chief shepherd to harness the potential of the state,” Ozigbo said.

Adichie said the dream that Ozigbo would win Soludo was unrealizable. He said “Soludo to win Ozigbo before 12 noon on election day.”

He added that the APGA-led administration has performed across the 21 local governments of the state.

Adichie added that the two meetings held by Soludo with Anambra members of the Senate and House of Representatives and their declaration that the governor remained “father of us all” showed they believed in the capacity of Soludo.