Video: LP’s Ex-Guber Candidate In Enugu, Edeoga, Joins PDP

Former governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Chijoke Edeoga, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that the former Labour Party governorship candidate had a meeting with the leadership of the PDP Enugu branch, in January.

The former Commissioner of Environment under former Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, at the meeting said he would consult before making his intention known.

“I will consult, I will consult widely, because I am a product of several men of goodwill. I will have to take back the message from the chairman and his team, I have enormous respect for the team and the chairman. It is not in the nature of Igbo people to hear such a weighty thing and respond, we say let’s take it home. I’m going to take it home. Then as quickly as possible, as early as possible get back to the chairman and my position will be known,” he said.

On Monday (today), Edeoga stormed the PDP’s secretariat in Enugu, where he officially rejoined the party.

Edeoga was a former Commissioner of Chieftancy, a former local government chairman of Isi-Uzo and a former Special Adviser on Legislative Matters to the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

He picked the Labour Party governorship ticket after failing in PDP’s primary election that produced Governor Peter Mbah.