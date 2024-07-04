Gov Nwifuru Awards ₦2 Billion MSc, PhD Scholarship To 597 Citizens

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has approved a scholarship award of ₦2,239,904,667 to 597 successful candidates for a master’s and doctorate programme.

Governor Nwifuru said the beneficiaries of the scholarship were selected by the state’s scholarship board on merit, through objective verification process.

The scholarship was approved on Monday during the State’s Executive Council, in Abakaliki, and was announced on Tuesday.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship would attend Nigerian universities in any state of their choice. The scholarship covers school fees, living expenses and research fees.

On the method of accessing the scholarship fund, Nwifuru disclosed that the state government will pay the school fees, living expenses and research fees to the universities of beneficiaries. This, he said, would reduce cases of mismanagement by beneficiaries.

Ebonyi State governor, Nwifuru, further disclosed that civil servants who are beneficiaries of the scholarship fund would be on study leave through the study period. He said salaries and other privileges would be paid to the civil servants.

A statement from the meeting read in part: “Council approved the sum of Two billion, Two hundred and Thirty-nine million, Nine hundred and four thousand, Six hundred and Sixty-seven naira (₦2,239,904,667) for the 597 successful candidates to study in Nigerians universities for MSc and PhD, as submitted by the State Scholarship Baord.

“This covers school fees, research funding, and living expenses for the scholarship. Funds earmarked for research are to be paid to the universities to avoid mismanagement by beneficiaries.”

On civil servants, the statement added: Civil servants who are beneficiaries of the scholarship programmes are to be granted study leave with pay and other privileges.”