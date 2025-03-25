Ebonyi Gov’s Ex-Security Adviser Suspended From Alex Ekwueme University Over Alleged Cultism

The management of the Alex Ekwueme University in Ebonyi State has placed Felix Okemini, a former security aide to Governor Francis Nwifuru, on indefinite suspension due to alleged involvement in cult-related activities during his recent matriculation.

Naija News understands that Governor Nwifuru recently sacked Okemini for serious misconduct.

Okemini was suspended from the university only six days after enrolling as a political science student.

The suspension notice, dated March 20, has been shared widely on social media and indicates that the suspension will remain in effect while an investigation into the cultism allegations is conducted.

“The vice-chancellor has considered the report on the allegation of cult-related behaviour levelled against you based on the display of cultism as shown on March 14, 2025, during the matriculation ceremony of the university,” the letter read.

“Consequently, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that you be suspended indefinitely from the university pending the outcome of the investigation of this matter by the Students’ Disciplinary Committee of the university. You are, by this letter, hereby suspended from the university.”

Meanwhile, the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has insisted that her suspension is a direct consequence of her accusations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday, the embattled lawmaker alleged that Akpabio told her she had to “please him” to enjoy her privileges as a Senator.

She maintained that her suspension was a calculated attempt to silence her and challenged the National Assembly to provide evidence of the misconduct they claimed she was suspended for.

She said, “I made an allegation of sexual harassment against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the fifth day of March 2025 and the very next day, I was suspended for six months. I believe my suspension is illegal, it’s unjust, and it’s just a way of silencing me.

“Yes, they did mention that I was suspended on grounds of gross misconduct, but can they please provide what the gross misconduct is that amounts to a six-month suspension the day after I submitted a petition? I was suspended because of that petition, not because of any gross misconduct.”

Akpoti-Uduaghan compared her alleged maltreatment to that of her male colleagues, alleging a double standard in the Senate.