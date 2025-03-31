Umahi Speaks On Sponsoring Protests At Ebonyi Teaching Hospital

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has refuted claims that he orchestrated protests against the management of the Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Addressing traditional rulers and community members, Umahi, described the accusations as baseless and misleading.

“I didn’t direct any protest. The President General asked me in Abakaliki, ‘Shall we do a protest?’ and I said no, don’t,” he clarified.

Umahi emphasized the need for collective support toward the hospital’s leadership, urging the community to avoid actions that could jeopardize its progress.

He stressed the importance of allowing the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Uzoma Agwu, to complete her tenure, highlighting the hospital’s significance beyond individual interests.

“Let’s hand over the hospital to her; she is our daughter. I’m sure you all heard me very well. If we have our children working in the hospital writing petitions, it is against the institution itself.

“Do not write petitions against anyone; doing so only plays into the hands of our enemies—those who do not want the hospital to thrive.

“This hospital is bigger than individuals. It serves thousands of people, and its success is crucial. Instead of causing distractions, let’s support it with prayers for its continued growth,” the former Ebonyi Governor stated.

Umahi further disclosed that Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has stepped in to mediate and resolve the crisis.

“The governor has graciously agreed to intervene. Let’s allow him to investigate and address the issues at hand,” the Minister noted.