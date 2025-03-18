Ebonyi Gov, Nwifuru Fires Two Aides Barely 24 Hours After Suspending Three Commissioners

Two aides of the Ebonyi state governor, Francis Nwifuru, have been sacked for alleged gross misconduct.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes less than 24 hours after the governor suspended three Commissioners for absenteeism.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezurike, in a statement on Tuesday, said the affected officials are Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security, Nnannna Nwangele, and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security (Ebonyi North), Felix Okemini.

The statement ordered the affected officials to hand over all government properties to the Secretary to Ebonyi State Government no later than 4pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Umezurike added that the officers should not be seen anywhere around the Government House or participate in any Government activity.

Naija News reported that the Commissioners suspended by Nwifuru are; Solomon Azi (Grants and Donor Agencies); Victor Chukwu (Environment), and Ikeuwa Omebe (Rural Development).

Okpor said the Commissioners were suspended for one month, stressing that the Governor warned against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work by public servants.

He further said Nwifuru directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

The Commissioner for Information further stated that Nwifuru warned all the contractors handling government projects in the State to expedite efforts following contractual agreements.

He threatened that the government would not hesitate to use all legal means to enforce compliance.