Gov Nwifuru Suspends, Strips All Privileges Of Three Commissioners For Absenteeism

Ebonyi Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has suspended three commissioners for being absent without any permission during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, disclosed the latest development on Tuesday at a briefing on the outcome of the executive council meeting.

The affected Commissioners are; Solomon Azi (Grants and Donor Agencies); Victor Chukwu (Environment), and Ikeuwa Omebe (Rural Development).

Okpor said the Commissioners were suspended for one month, stressing that the Governor warned against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work by public servants.

He further said Nwifuru directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

The Commissioner for Information further stated that Nwifuru warned all the contractors handling government projects in the State to expedite efforts following contractual agreements.

He threatened that the government would not hesitate to use all legal means to enforce compliance.

In other news, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, of failing to act on warnings about a potential attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, leading to the tragic events in Amegu Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area.

Naija News reported that the assailants, on Sunday morning, invaded the community and burnt down a significant number of structures, reducing them to ashes.

The National President of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, in a statement, claimed that the youth wing had forewarned the governor four days before the February 2 assault, which left several dead and properties destroyed.

The council expressed concern over the increasing presence of Fulani herdsmen in the state, warning that further violence could erupt if urgent action is not taken.