Ebonyi: Ohanaeze Youths Accuse Gov Nwifuru Of ‘Ignoring Early Warnings’ On Herdsmen Attack

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, of failing to act on warnings about a potential attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, leading to the tragic events in Amegu Nkalaha, Ishielu Local Government Area.

Naija News reported that the assailants, on Sunday morning, invaded the community and burnt down a significant number of structures, reducing them to ashes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, National President of the group, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, claimed that the youth wing had forewarned the governor four days before the February 2 assault, which left several dead and properties destroyed.

The council expressed concern over the increasing presence of Fulani herdsmen in the state, warning that further violence could erupt if urgent action is not taken.

“Our findings indicate that Fulani herdsmen are expanding their presence in Ebonyi State, posing a significant threat of additional attacks if Governor Francis Nwifuru remains inactive, which may lead to further loss of life in Ebonyi State,” the statement partly read.

Criticizing the broader response of South-East governors to insecurity, the youth group described them as “uncooperative” and accused them of failing to curb recurring incidents of violence, kidnappings, and arson.

They specifically questioned Governor Nwifuru’s effectiveness in safeguarding lives and property, urging him to review security reports, including concerns raised by the Ohanaeze Youth Council in its January 29 press release.

“Unfortunately, we have governors in South-East who are perceived as uncooperative regarding insecurity, demonstrating a lackadaisical attitude which has led to frequent incidents of killings, kidnapping, banditry and arson in the South-East.

“Evidently, Governor Francis Nwifuru has been ineffective in ensuring the safety of lives and properties in Ebonyi, raising concerns about his capacity, ability, and dedication to resolving the Fulani herdsmen violence in Ebonyi State.

“We trust that Governor Francis Nwifuru and his team will carefully examine the various locations mentioned in the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) press statement issued at Abakiliki on 29th January 2025.

“In the press statement, the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) proposed a solution to the insecurity in Ebonyi State, and we anticipate a responsible and responsive government to act promptly without delay or procrastination,” the coalition added.

The group also condemned a statement by the Ebonyi chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Barrister Justice Chibuzor Okoha, for defending the governor instead of prioritizing the interests of the people.

According to them, “Politics of stomach infrastructure has led Barrister Justice Chibuzor Okoha to compromise his socio-cultural responsibility,” making him appear more like a government spokesperson than an Igbo advocate.

Calling for accountability, the youth council urged the newly elected Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Senator John Azuta Mbata, to rein in state leaders who they believe have been co-opted by political interests.

They reaffirmed their commitment to representing the voice of over 50 million Igbo youths and warned that they would not tolerate negligence from any faction of Ohanaeze leadership.