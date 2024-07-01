Ex-SGF Anyim Set To Join APC – Ebonyi Chair

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, Stanley Okoro Emegha, has claimed that former Senate President and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim will join the party.

According to Emegha, APC has made an effort to bring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Leader into the party and he has accepted to join the party.

He claimed that the development gave the party the chance to use Anyim’s pictures in the local government and councilorship elections APC rally held in Ivo, the former ex-SGF’s local government, yesterday.

Emegha, who stated this during the rally, described Anyim as a critical stakeholder of the APC.

He said on July 14, everyone will know that Anyim is a critical stakeholder of APC in the South East.

The APC Chairman said, “I took it personal to be going to him on the need to join us because it will not be possible for the entire Southeast to be negotiating without a man like him.

“I am a fulfilled person today because I have seen APC posters bearing his name and image in APC rally. It is because of his exigencies that made him not to be here in this rally.

“I have made frantic and personal efforts and met him in Abuja on the need to join us because of his wealth of experience.

“He is such a wonderful personality and there is no way you can put his picture in our(APC) rally program without his consent. He has already confirmed to be part of APC and that is why his picture is allowed in our program today.

“I stand here to announce to us that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is a member of APC. He is not only an APC member, but a stakeholder in APC.

“By 14th of next month, you will know that he is not only a stakeholder of APC in Ebonyi State, he is a stakeholder in the entire south east of APC.”