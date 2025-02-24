Partner Brazil For Food Production – FG Tells Jigawa, Ebonyi Govs

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to addressing food challenges in the country and supporting local farmers.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima said the government would intervene robustly to protect local producers to reduce production costs, including single-digit loans.

Speaking last Thursday during the steering committee meeting of the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit at the Presidential Villa, the Vice President stated that the economic realities facing local farmers demanded strategic government intervention to reduce production costs and support local farmers.

“We need to support our local farmers. Give them single-digit loans. The Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit has metamorphosed into an incubator beyond being an advisory body,” Shettima said.

The Vice President maintained that the President Tinubu administration is determined to revitalize stalled high-impact agricultural projects. “In a nutshell, the government will intervene robustly. We will continue to encourage our farmers,” he stated.

Referencing how South Korea transformed itself through strategic industrial investments, he said, “For now, as far as I am concerned, I have read the work of Joe Studwell on How Asia Works, and I am reading it again.

“How South Korea, a former poor nation, was able to become the world’s number one steel producer. They gave hefty discounts and single-digit loans to the Daewoos, LGs, and Samsungs, who are now global leaders even in the semiconductor business. They were able to develop their economy.”

The Vice President specifically directed the Governor of Jigawa State Umar Namadi and the Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, to engage with a Brazilian delegation last Saturday.

“I urge the Governors of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi and Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru, as two of the major food producing States in the federation, to be there; have that interface with them and see what we can do,” he added said.

Earlier, Governor Namadi acknowledged the PFSCU’s critical role in transforming Nigeria’s agriculture and ramping up food production, saying, “This committee is a very important committee that has the potential of improving food security”.

On his part, Governor Nwifuru called for clearly defined priorities for farmers and adequate preparations ahead of every farming season.