Bandits Release Kaduna Judge Without Children, Demand ₦150m Ransom

Bandits have released Janet Gimba, a judge who was abducted last Sunday in Kaduna along with her four children.

While the judge has been freed, her children remain in captivity, with the kidnappers demanding a hefty ransom for their release.

According to Punch, the release of Judge Janet Gimba was confirmed by her husband, Dr. Musa Gimba, a medical doctor, who revealed that the bandits are still holding their children.

Dr Gimba disclosed that the abductors have demanded a ransom of ₦150 million for the children’s release and have issued a dire ultimatum of three days, threatening their lives should the demand not be met.

The situation took a tragic turn when the Kaduna State Police Command reported the death of the couple’s 14-year-old son, Victor Gimba.

Victor’s body was discovered on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, near Ungwan Bayero, Duste village, close to the toll gate along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, stated that this grim discovery has intensified the urgency of the ongoing rescue operations.

In response to this tragic incident, the Kaduna State Police, along with other security agencies, are said to be working relentlessly to rescue the remaining hostages and apprehend the culprits behind these heinous acts.

The abduction initially came to light through a statement by Gloria Ballason, a human rights lawyer and CEO of the House of Justice, who first reported the kidnapping of the judge and her children on Sunday.

He said, “The abductors, reported to have been about 15, took their captives hostage and demanded a huge sum as ransom.

“On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the terrorists shot dead the 14-year-old first son of the judge when the ransom demanded could not be obtained.”