Arsenal Sign Nigerian Player, Six Other Academy Graduates 

Premier League side, Arsenal, have completed the signing of seven academy graduates including a player of Nigerian descent Brian Okonkwo.

Brian Okonkwo was born in London to Nigerian parents. He has played for the Gunners from the under-18 to the under-21 level.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper is a brother to Nigerian-born British goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo who is also a product of Arsenal academy.

Unlike Brian who seems to be starting his senior football career with Arsenal, Arthur has been released by the club and has joined lower league side, Wrexham on a permanent deal following a season-long loan.

Other academy graduates Arsenal offered professional deals are Maldini Kacurri, Josh Nichols, Ismeal Kabia, Harrison Dudziak, Sebastian Ferdinand, and Osman Kamara.

A statement from the Premier League club reads in part: “Seven of our academy players have signed new professional contracts at the club.

“Brian Okonkwo, Maldini Kacurri,

Josh Nichols, Ismeal Kabia, Sebastian Ferdinand, Harrison Dudziak, Osman Kamara.”

More players are expected to join the Gunners this summer as they are preparing to compete with Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Recall that in the last two seasons, coach Pep Guardiola and his boys won the league title at the expense of coach Mikel Arteta and his boys, a scenario the Gunners won’t want to repeat anytime soon.