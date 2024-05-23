Arsenal Goalie Arthur Okonkwo Is Yet To Choose Between England And Nigeria

Wrexham on-loan goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo, has stressed that he has not decided on the national team he will play for at the international level.

Arthur Okonkwo was born in England to Nigerian parents which means that he is eligible to play for either country at the senior level.

Okonkwo who is a product of Arsenal’s youth system has earlier said he is open to playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

But in an emotional interview with the Mirror in which he talked about his journey at Arsenal and how he is expected to leave the club permanently when his contract expires this month, he said he is not in a hurry to pick a national team.

The 22-year-old who is yet to know the direction of his club career, believes he still has enough years on his side to think about the country he wishes to play for.

“It’s been an incredible journey, from joining at the age of eight, I’m now 22 and I’ve been there for 15 years which has been brilliant because I’ve worked with amazing people, from the academy to the first team,” Arthur Okonkwo told The Mirror.

‌“It’s a bittersweet moment because I have to start a new chapter as I’ve had so many great years at Arsenal but, in the last two years, I need to keep playing and carry on my journey. I’m still really ambitious to play at international level. I can still play for England or Nigeria and I’ve not made a choice yet.

‌“I think, at 22, you are still young as a ‘keeper and to have played this much, had so much experience can only help because my position is probably a lot tougher than people think.”