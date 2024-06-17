Transfer: Arsenal Striker, Nelson Moves To Join London Rivals

English professional footballer, Reiss Nelson, is considering departing from Arsenal to join Crystal Palace this summer.

Naija News understands that the 24-year-old striker wants to explore his career with the local rivals in London.

Nelson appeared in 15 matches for Arsenal but only started in one.

According to Caught Offside, Nelson is in talks with the Eagles, who are also interested in acquiring him.

The Eagles are preparing to lose Michael Olise, who has been a key player for them throughout the season.

Olise has scored 10 goals and provided six assists in 19 English Premier League matches during the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea is at the top of the list of teams interested in signing Olise this summer, and the Eagles will need to find a replacement if he decides to leave.

Chelsea could potentially arrange a transfer deal with Chelsea, involving a swap between Noni Madueke and Olise.

However, the Eagles are now interested in Nelson after he has made it clear that he has no plans to continue playing for Mikel Arteta’s team.

Nelson, who is still in his middle age feels he is no longer a good fit at Arsenal and is in search of more playing time at another club.