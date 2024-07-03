Transfer Update On Rashford, Coutinho, Guehi, De Ligt, Zirzkee, Elanga, Others

Crystal Palace and England defender, Marc Guehi, 23, is being monitored by Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus in this summer transfer window, according to the Sun.

Arsenal have surpassed Juventus in the transfer race for 22-year-old Bologna and Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori, who wowed football enthusiasts at Euro 2024, the Telegraph claimed.

Anthony Elanga, a 22-year-old Swedish striker for Nottingham Forest, has caught Newcastle’s attention, according to Teamtalk.

Matthijs de Ligt, a 24-year-old defender for the Netherlands, is considering a transfer to Manchester United. Bayern Munich have placed €50 million price tag on him according to Sky Sports.

Paris St-Germain have made inquiries over Crysencio Summerville, a 22-year-old Dutch forward for Leeds United, De Telegraaf claimed.

Andrei Ratiu, a 26-year-old Romanian defender for Rayo Vallecano, and Mats Wieffer, a 24-year-old Netherlands midfielder for Feyenoord, are transfer targets for Brighton, Sports reported.

Joshua Zirzkee, a 23-year-old Dutch forward for Bologna, is being pursued by Manchester United, although personal terms have been agreed upon by AC Milan, Calciomercato claimed.

Manchester City are on the verge of signing 20-year-old Brazilian winger Savio from Troyes, a club owned by City Football Group, the same company that owns Man City, Sports reported.

Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino, 19, is coming to Chelsea from Boca Juniors for a cost of £14 million, according to Football. London.

Nice have turned down West Ham’s 35 million euro transfer offer for France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 24, according to L’Equipe.

If Borussia Dortmund is unable to sign Germany’s 33-year-old midfielder Pascal Gross from Brighton, they will aim for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, a 28-year-old Danish midfielder for Tottenham, Sky Sports claimed.

This summer, Manchester United are open to hearing bids for Harry Maguire, a 31-year-old defender for England, according to Talksport.

Desire Doue, a 19-year-old French midfielder for Rennes, is a target for Tottenham, Teamtalk reported.

Nathan Wood, a 22-year-old defender for Swansea, will visit Southampton for his medicals following the teams’ £5 million agreement, Football Insider.

The 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is eager to return to his childhood team, Vasco da Gama, and is scheduled to depart Aston Villa this week, according to Live Birmingham.

Marcus Rashford, an England forward, is 26 years old, and Manchester United haven’t ruled out letting him depart this summer, according to Melton Evening News.