Terrorism Charge: South East Senators To Meet Fagbemi On Kanu

South East Senators have resolved to meet the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, to persuade the federal government to drop the terrorism charge for which Nnamdi Kanu is being tried.

Under the umbrella of Concerned Federal Lawmakers for Peace and Security in the South East, the region’s senators will be led by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Abaribe, who was one of the former surety for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, will lead other senators of the region to meet the federal government’s lead prosecutor, Fagbemi (SAN), on Wednesday (today).

Senator Abaribe’s Special Assistant on Media confirmed to newsmen that his principal would lead the meeting slated to hold at the Conference Hall of the AGF at the Federal Ministry of Justice, in Abuja.

The call for Nnamdi Kanu’s release has heightened since he was arrested in Kenya in 2021 by ex-president Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in Kenya.

South East Governors Forum, on Tuesday, agreed to meet President Tinubu to discuss the release of the IPOB leader.

Also, former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, called on the federal government to release Kanu. Speaking to newsmen in his Onitsha residency, Obi said there was no reason for the continued detention of the IPOB leader. He advised the federal government to obey court rulings on Kanu’s release.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor had argued that Supreme Court’s ruling on 15 December 2023 was enough to ensure the IPOB leader’s release. On his X handle, Ejimakor said the call for Kanu’s release was proper.