South East Senators Storm Out Of Plenary, Demand Nwosu’s Recognition

Senators from the South East region, on Thursday, marched out of plenary in protest, after a motion for immortalizing Humphrey Nwosu failed in the Red Chamber.

Naija News reported that the Senate presided by Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, on Wednesday, refused to entertain the motion for immortalizing the former chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Nwosu, because it was not listed on the Order paper.

On Thursday, the motion sponsored by Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Abba Moro and other South East senators was re-introduced and debated on the floor. It was, however, defeated through a voice vote.

In protest, the South East senators stormed out of the plenary. Speaking to the press, Abaribe decried that the Senate failed to see the sacrifices made by the late Professor Nwosu in entrenching democracy in the nation.

The Abia State Senator noted that there would not have been June 12 without Nwosu. The senators called on President Bola Tinubu to honour the late NEC Chairman.

“We say that even if it is not done today, another government will do it. We are still looking up to the Tinubu’s government. If you recall, Tinubu was seen and has always been seen as a June 12 warrior and therefore all the element that make up June 12, including the conduct of the election… Like we said if there was election, there would have been no June 12. We are also using this opportunity to appeal to the government of President Bola Tinubu to honour the man who made sure that that election held and put the election in the consciousness of Nigerians,” he said.