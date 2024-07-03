Sunday Oliseh Blasts “Kid” For Doubting His Coaching Ability

Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh, has described the team’s former captain, Obi Mikel, as a kid for saying he doesn’t know anything about coaching.

At the twilight of Obi Mikel international career, the Nigeria Football Federation decided to appoint Sunday Oliseh as the Super Eagles’ head coach in July 2015.

Oliseh spent eight months in charge of the national team while Obi Mikel was serving as the captain of the team.

Unfortunately, senior players like goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, and Mikel were not in tune with Oliseh’s leadership.

On his podcast recently, Obi said Oliseh has a great personality but noted that the former Nigeria international wasn’t good enough in terms of coaching.

In response to that, Sunday Oliseh told Elegbete TV that Mikel Obi has proven that he needs help, urging the former Chelsea man to contact him for some help.

Oliseh revealed how he became the first black coach to win the Best Manager of the Season award in the Jupiler League and also won a title with a German club, Fortuna Duesseldorf.

“I think the kid (Mikel) needs help, to be honest. There’s something I’ve not really shown much, I won the best coach for the first period of the Jupiler League, which is in the Dutch league”, Sunday Oliseh said.

“That was not voted by the press, that was voted by the players and the coaches of the league.

“I’m the only, and the first coloured man from Sub-Saharan Africa to ever win this title with a club like Fortuna Duesseldorf, who had very average players who were able to qualify from the second division from last position to the first division, where they still are now.

“I don’t need to justify myself being a good coach or anything to the kid. I call him (Mikel) a kid because my son is 27 years old.

“When he made this statement, I heard about it, but I couldn’t go on television and start arguing with someone like him. It’s degrading as a coach, you don’t go into the media and start arguing with your player.

“But I would like to help the boy because I think he needs some help. You cannot become a legend with your mouth.

“You cannot achieve what you were not able to achieve on the pitch outside the pitch by talking on a podcast.”