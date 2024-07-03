Senate Urges Tinubu To Include North-East In ‘Legacy Road Projects’

The Senate on Wednesday requested that the federal government include the North-East region in its ‘renewed hope legacy road infrastructure projects.’

Naija News reports that the Senate specifically called on the Ministry of Works to incorporate the Calabar-Makurdi-Jalingo-Yola-Maiduguri Highway into the ‘legacy infrastructure road projects’ to ensure the North-East is part of the national development plan.

This appeal followed a motion by Senator Goje Mohammed Danjuma (Gombe Central), a former minister and ex-governor of Gombe State.

Senator Danjuma pointed out that while other geo-political zones were included in the ‘renewed hope legacy road infrastructure projects,’ the North-East was conspicuously absent.

He argued that the exclusion of the North-East has sparked concerns and agitations within the region, given the strategic importance of these projects for the country’s development.

Danjuma emphasized that the North-East, comprising Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe, faces potential marginalization and unequal development due to this oversight, further exacerbating its infrastructural challenges.

In his motion, Senator Danjuma highlighted, “These landmark projects, which include the Sokoto – Badagry Superhighway (SBS), connecting Sokoto (North-West) to Badagry (South-West); Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway (LCCH) (South-South); and Calabar – Ebonyi – Benue – Kogi – Nasarawa – Abuja Superhighway (South-East and North-Central, respectively), were designed to align with the current administration’s vision of making Nigeria the largest economy in Africa.

“However, the North-East is the only zone not included in these laudable projects. The security situation in the region is worsened by the lack of adequate road infrastructure, making it vulnerable to insurgency, banditry, and other security challenges.

“The non-inclusion of the region will hinder the socio-economic development of this country, as the economic potential of the North-East will remain untapped.”

Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central) supported the motion, noting that he had a similar motion and had decided to merge it with Senator Danjuma’s proposal. Other senators, including Senator Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau South), also voiced their support.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session, remarked, “This is a call for Mr. President to add this road to his renewed hope legacy project. This motion is appreciated and accepted.”