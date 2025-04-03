Assassination: ‘Go Ahead And Sue Me, We Will Cross That Bridge’ – Natasha Dares Akpabio

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has said she is unbothered over the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s move to press charges over the allegation of death threat levelled against him.

Naija News recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker on Tuesday alleged that Akpabio contracted the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to commence her recall and assassination.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the allegation while addressing her constituents at a rally held in Ihima, Kogi State.

She alleged that Akpabio initially contacted Governor Usman Ododo to commence her recall, but the state’s incumbent governor told him it would be impossible because the masses were with her.

The lawmaker further alleged that Akpabio, dissatisfied with Ododo’s response, asked Bello to ensure her recall and assassination, promising to fund the processes.

In an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Natasha said information at her disposal reveals that Akpabio wants to sue her.

She said, “I am hearing that the Senate President wants to sue me for that, I will tell him to go ahead. We will meet and cross that bridge.”

When asked if she could substantiate her allegation, Natasha said, “If you are doubting the veracity of the killing, what about the recall that we just experienced? Let us get to that bridge.”