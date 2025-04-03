‘I Will Present Evidence Of Sexual Harassment Against Akpabio In The Right Space’ – Natasha

The suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has confirmed having evidence of sexual harassment allegation against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker had accused Nigeria’s third-highest political official, Akpabio, of infringing upon her rights to represent her constituents after she rebuffed his sexual advances.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan asserted that Akpabio has consistently obstructed her ability to engage in debates and address issues pertinent to her constituents in the Senate.

In an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today program on Thursday, April 3, 2025, the suspended lawmaker said she would present evidence of sexual assault at the right time and space.

She said, “At the right time and in the right space, I will present the evidence that I have.”

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has dismissed claims that it was partisan in handing the failed recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Earlier on Thursday, INEC rejected the petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, saying that it has not met the requirements.

The electoral commission said the petition to recall Senator Natasha did not meet constitutional requirements.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman of INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, explained how the Commission handled the process.