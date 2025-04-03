“Baseless Claims And Media Theatrics” – Akpabio Replies Abbo’s Criticism Of Senate Leadership

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has sharply responded to former Senator Elisha Abbo’s recent criticism of his leadership, describing the claims as “baseless” and driven by “media theatrics.”

Naija News reports that Abbo during an interview on Arise News programme on Wednesday night, April 2, 2025 alleged that Akpabio is running the Nigerian Senate like a personal empire and targeting senators who oppose his views.

In a statement issued by Akpabio’s Special Adviser on Media, Rt. Hon Eseme Eyiboh, the Senate President refuted Abbo’s allegations, emphasizing that the accusations were a continuation of “spurious and malicious” remarks made by the former Senator following his ouster from the Senate.

Akpabio further dismissed Abbo’s claims of Senate interference, asserting that the legal process that led to his removal was conducted in accordance with the law and was not influenced by any political figures.

The statement clarified that Abbo had once made similar allegations in 2023, only to retract them later, admitting that his accusations were “premature and based on the available information at our disposal.”

Akpabio emphasized that Abbo had acknowledged in a prior conversation that he had no involvement in the judicial process that led to his removal from the Senate, making his current remarks all the more puzzling.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Court of Appeal, after a thorough legal process, ruled unequivocally that Mr. Abbo’s presence in the Red Chamber was in error,” the statement partly read.

It emphasized that the Court acted in accordance with the law, stating that Abbo was not validly elected as the Senator for Adamawa North. This led to his removal.

The statement noted that Akpabio, a seasoned lawyer and democrat, holds the judiciary in high regard and would never interfere in its processes, the statement insisted.

The statement also responded to Abbo’s claims about unpaid benefits, including salaries, allowances, and an official vehicle.

Akpabio stressed that the Senate President approves only payments that have been properly vetted and forwarded by the appropriate administrative units.

He said if Abbo’s claims for payments did not reach the Senate President, it was due to the failure to meet lawful standards and not a personal vendetta.

Akpabio also reminded Nigerians of the 2019 incident in which Abbo was caught on video assaulting a female citizen, which resulted in a court-ordered N50 million compensation.

The Senate President’s office pointed out that Abbo’s ongoing media theatrics and his inability to accept the consequences of his legal and political failures only underscored his bitterness and desperation to maintain political relevance.

The statement read: “The attention of the Office of the President of the Senate has been drawn to another round of spurious and malicious accusations by Mr. Elisha Abbo, who unlawfully represented Adamawa North Senatorial District save a judicial intervention. He has again sought to blame the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, for the travail of his judicial sanction that occasioned his ouster from the Senate.

“It is sad and regrettable that despite publicly retracting a similar allegation in 2023—after admitting that his earlier accusation was “premature and based on the available information at our disposal”—Mr. Abbo has once again embarked on a campaign of misinformation and blame transfer.

“Following a discussion with the Senate President last year, Mr. Abbo himself acknowledged that Senator Akpabio had “no involvement” in the judicial process that led to his removal. It is puzzling that he would now return to the same baseless allegations he once renounced.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Court of Appeal, after a thorough legal process, ruled unequivocally that Mr. Abbo’s presence in the Red Chamber was in error. The court determined that he was not validly elected as the Senator for Adamawa North, and consequently, he was removed.

“The court acted in accordance with the extant laws and the Constitution within its sacred duty to uphold the rule of law. Senator Akpabio, a seasoned lawyer and democrat, holds the independence of the judiciary in the highest regard and would never interfere in its processes.

“It is therefore both illogical and irresponsible for Mr. Abbo to now turn around and allege that the Senate President influenced a court judgment—a judgment which he himself accepted at the time and for which he expressed contrition for his earlier unfounded claims. ( see Punch newspaper of 18th October, 2023).

“Mr. Abbo has also sought to create the impression that he was unjustly denied official benefits following his ouster. He claims entitlement to salaries, allowances, and even an official vehicle, despite the court’s declaration that his tenure was null and void ab initio.

“In matters of financial and administrative processing, it must be stated that the Senate President only approves payments that have been duly vetted and forwarded by the appropriate administrative units, in line with extant laws, Senate procedures, and standard due diligence practices.

“If any of Mr. Abbo’s claims for payment did not reach the desk of the Senate President, it is because they failed to meet these lawful standards—not because of any personal or political vendetta.

“It is unfortunate that instead of accepting the consequences of his legal and political failings, Mr. Abbo continues to resort to media theatrics and reckless finger-pointing. Even more telling is his record of public conduct. Nigerians will recall that in 2019, he was caught on video assaulting a female citizen in Abuja—an incident for which he was ordered by a competent court to pay N50 million in damages. This is a matter of public record and speaks volumes about his temperament and disposition.

“His recent outbursts about unpaid travels and imagined plots further reinforce the conclusion that his actions are driven not by facts or principle, but by bitterness and desperation to remain politically relevant. These claims are not only baseless, but they reek of grievance and a refusal to accept personal responsibility for his removal and loss of public trust.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio remains focused on the noble task of nation-building, providing purposeful leadership in the Senate, and strengthening democratic institutions—especially the independence of the judiciary. He will not be distracted by the antics of individuals who seek to rewrite history to mask personal failures.

“We urge Mr. Abbo to reflect deeply, respect the rule of law, and focus on rebuilding the confidence of his constituents if he hopes to return to public life. Nigeria’s democracy can only thrive when its actors show maturity, responsibility, and an abiding respect for the truth.”