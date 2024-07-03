‘My Privileges Have Been Breached’ – Lawmaker Fumes Over Disclosure Of ₦7.5 Million Furniture Allowance, Others

Kogi State lawmaker, representing Yagba Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Leke Joseph Abejide, has threatened legal action against Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayemi, over the alleged disclosure of his allowances and salaries.

Naija News reports that the lawmaker expressed outrage during a session at the House, claiming Adeola violated his privileges.

The lawmaker emphasised that the journalist cum Youtuber had previously spread misinformation regarding legislators taking a trailer of rice.

Abejide declared that the claims were tarnishing his reputation and other members of the House of Representatives, stressing that legal action should be taken against Adeola.

The lawmaker noted that members of the House were not hiding their salaries, adding that many lawmakers are faced with financial pressures from their constituents.

He said, “My privilege has been breached by one Adeola Fayemi who alleged on social media, Instagram, that I, a member of this House, collect a basic salary of N2.5 million, furniture allowance N7.5 million, newspaper allowance N1.2 million, wardrobe allowance N621,000, research allowance N248,000, accommodation allowance 4.9 million, utility allowance N828,000, and personal assistant allowance N621,000 per month. And so on.

“This same person was spreading false information about trailers of rice given to members of the National Assembly.

“If this House does not take a stand on this, I will personally take legal action against her. This misinformation is spreading, tarnishing my reputation and that of all members of this House.

“I have nothing to hide. I put up my salary for the whole world to see. We are not hiding anything in this whole chamber.

“Some members cannot survive more than five days with their salaries due to the demands from constituents.”