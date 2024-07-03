One Feared Dead, Others Injured As Building Collapses In Lagos

A building at 10, Cameroon Street in the Mushin area of Lagos State reportedly collapsed on Wednesday morning.

Naija News learnt that a child was feared dead in the tragic incident.

According to Nation, seven other residents were also rescued by sympathisers from the rubbles.

A resident who spoke with the above publication said the building collapsed due to the heavy downpours in many parts of Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement, said upon arrival of its rescue team at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that the said building was newly constructed.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the seven rescued persons, consisting of three females and four males, have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The agency also said its rescue team had searched the rubble, confirming that there was no victim underneath the collapsed building.

It added that the area had been cordoned off and that operations were still ongoing in the area.

Meanwhile, a five-storey building belonging to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has collapsed along Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja.

According to The Nation, the building collapsed around 9 pm yesterday, sending panic to the entire neighbourhood.

In a swift reaction, personnel of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command immediately cordoned off the entire area.

It was gathered that the collapsed building was under renovation.

Eyewitnesses said some persons might have been trapped in the building.