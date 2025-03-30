Tragedy Strikes As Newlyweds Get Burnt In Lagos Tanker Fire

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Chiedozie Okoye and his wife, Joan, were embarking on what should have been an ordinary drive home from work, but the night took a tragic turn that would forever change their lives—and those of their families.

The newlyweds, just beginning their life together, were among the unsuspecting motorists caught in the horrific gas tanker explosion that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the infamous Otedola Bridge.

Naija News gathered that the 30-tonne tanker, carrying highly volatile automotive gas oil, was heading to a gas station to offload its contents when disaster struck.

As the truck approached the uphill stretch near Magodo Phase II Estate, the brakes failed, causing the vehicle to careen down the slope.

An eyewitness who spoke with Punch, Michael, recalled the horrifying moments: “The truck slammed into a mini-bus, which had stopped to discharge passengers. The conductor shouted for everyone to run, but it was too late. The explosion occurred three minutes later.”

The massive fire that followed engulfed several vehicles, including the car occupied by Chiedozie and Joan. “The tanker landed on a car, and there were people inside. Their screams of ‘Help me! Help me!’ pierced the air, but no one could save them,” Michael said.

While official reports placed the death toll at four, other eyewitnesses suggested that more than seven people may have perished in the explosion. The inferno destroyed over 18 vehicles and caused extensive damage to properties in the vicinity.

The Okoye Family’s Nightmare

For the Okoye family, March 11 will be remembered as the day their hopes and dreams were dashed in an instant.

The couple, married just weeks earlier, had been looking forward to a life full of joy. Joan had been preparing to return to the United States for her nursing job three days after the explosion, but the tragedy would mark the end of their brief life together.

A source close to the family who spoke with Punch revealed, “Dozie just resumed work that Tuesday after his wedding. His wife left her father’s house around 4 pm to meet him, and that was the last anyone heard from them.”

As the news of the explosion spread, family members and friends anxiously tried to reach Chiedozie and Joan, but their phones were unreachable.

Fear quickly turned to desperation, leading them to search for the couple at the Burns Centre in Gbagada and the Yaba Mortuary, where their worst fears were confirmed.

A Facebook post by Icewater Arucha described the heartbreaking moment: “The only means of identification was their vehicle’s registration number, which was found among the burnt cars. That was how the devastated search team knew they had perished in the inferno.”

Chiedozie, an Executive Assistant at Zenith Bank, was a native of Uhueme Village in Agulu, Anambra State. Joan, a nurse, was originally from Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State. Together, they had dreamed of a bright future, only to have it tragically cut short.

Social media tributes from friends and loved ones flooded in as the news of their deaths spread. Elliot Egari, a Facebook user, expressed the deep pain felt by those who knew Chiedozie: “Dozie Okoye could sacrifice anything to make you happy if it was within his reach. I’m greatly pained that help didn’t come your way, Doz my man.”

Joan’s classmates and friends also took to social media to share their sorrow, with one of her classmates pleading, “Please answer me. Please like my comment, I beg you. My body is weak since I heard you are no more.”

The tragedy also struck a chord with many Nigerians, particularly those who knew Chiedozie and Joan, as they reflected on the preventable nature of the incident. William Perry9410, an Instagram user, lamented the loss of the couple’s future: “What should have been years of memories, laughter, and family has ended in heartbreak. Not because of fate, but because Nigeria failed you, like it has failed so many others.”

In response to the increasing number of accidents on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, safety officer Emmanuel Bernard called for stricter regulation and enforcement: “There should be proper regulation of gas transportation, periodic checks on gas and fuel tankers, and the introduction of remote sensors to detect leakages in real-time.”

Bernard added that the introduction of strict traffic regulations, especially for vehicles carrying hazardous materials, could save lives: “We live in a society where many would rather blame spiritual forces for problems that human ingenuity could solve. The frequent loss of lives on Otedola Bridge must stop.”