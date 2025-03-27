Lagos Police Murder Investigation Thwarted By Ogun Official, Case Transferred To Abuja

The trial of five murder suspects in Lagos State has encountered significant setbacks after attempts to carry out a thorough investigation were allegedly obstructed by a top government official from Ogun State.

The suspects Hammed Olayiwola, 45; Taofeek Ajasa, 47; Samuel Ajose, 39; Segun Elijah, 54; Segun Dada, 54; and Elijah Adeogun, 43 were arrested by the police at Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos, following a violent incident in Osuke village, Ado-Odo, Ota, Ogun State.

The incident stemmed from a petition submitted to the Inspector General of Police by Lanre Balogun and Co, representing the Ileke family descendants, against Adeogun Elijah and others.

The petition alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms, causing grievous harm, attempted murder, and murder.

According to reports, the incident in Osuke village involved an armed invasion by individuals who used sophisticated weapons to cause a breach of the peace.

During the attack, Saheed Jinadu, 24, was fatally shot and later confirmed dead. Police sources who spoke with Vanguard stated that the Zonal Tracking Unit in Zone 2 took immediate action, with detectives recovering crucial evidence from the crime scene, including two expended AK-47 rifle ammunition shells and two expended cartridges.

The investigation initially appeared promising, with the police working to obtain court orders for the suspects’ remand and pursuing further forensic analysis.

However, the case took an unexpected turn when efforts to secure the suspects’ remand in Ogun State were blocked by a government official, allegedly a member of the church that had purchased the land involved in the dispute.

Police sources who spoke with Vanguard revealed that their attempts to obtain the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of the victim’s death, as well as the forensic analysis of the recovered shells, were hindered by the same government official.

This individual, according to police, used his influence to prevent further legal actions and sought the release of the suspects.

As the case unfolded, the Ogun State Attorney General, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, released a statement accusing the police investigators and the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) of being manipulated by land grabbers.

Ogungbade expressed concern that his office was being used to perpetuate injustice and undermine the legal process, noting that the police’s actions indicated a pattern of misconduct.

In the statement, Ogungbade clarified that due to the errors made by the police, the Ogun State Ministry of Justice decided to discontinue the false charges in court. This decision further complicated the already tense situation.

Amidst the controversy, police sources confirmed that the case and the suspects had been transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja for further investigation. Efforts are also underway to apprehend other suspects who remain at large.