Police Speak On Kidnapping News In Lagos, Share Control Room Number

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed a circulating report alleging a spike in kidnapping incidents along the Gbagada Expressway, labeling it as fake and recycled misinformation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, described the report as baseless and urged residents to disregard it.

“The command wishes to, for the umpteenth time, debunk a recurring advisory on social media purportedly emanating from the command about ‘an increase in kidnapping incidents along Gbagada Expressway’,” he stated.

Hundeyin clarified that the security alert being attributed to the police is false and has been making rounds for over a year.

He said: “This fake advisory first surfaced in January 2024 and was promptly debunked. It surfaced again in September 2024 and was again debunked. It is sad that purveyors of fake news have churned it out again in March 2025.”

Despite the false nature of the report, he assured the public that the command is not ignoring the concerns it raised.

“That notwithstanding, the command is not unmindful of the concerns raised in the alert,” he said.

In response, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Jimoh Moshood, has ordered a thorough review of the area’s security framework.

“CP Jimoh has ordered an immediate review of the security architecture of the entire area,” Hundeyin revealed.

He added that the revised security measures will be continuously monitored and adjusted to ensure the safety of residents and commuters.

“The improved security architecture will be regularly reviewed and optimised to ensure absolute security for road users, residents of the area and the entire people of Lagos.”

The police also urged residents to carry on with their daily activities without fear but to remain vigilant and proactive in reporting any suspicious movements.

“To this end, CP Jimoh urges residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation,” Hundeyin said.

He further encouraged the public to report suspicious activity to the nearest police station or contact the command’s control room through any of the following numbers: 08065154338, 08063299264, or 09129229576.