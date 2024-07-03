Five-storey Building Owned By Former Governor, Okorocha Collapses In Abuja

A five-storey building belonging to the former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has collapsed along Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja.

According to The Nation, the building collapsed around around 9 pm yesterday sending panic to the entire neighbourhood.

In a swift reaction, personnel of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command immediately cordoned off the entire area.

It was gathered that the collapsed building was under renovation.

Eyewitnesses said some persons might have been trapped in the building.

“There is a possibility that there could be some people inside the collapsed building who may have died. I saw two people being pulled out from the rubble now and taken to the hospital while rescue operations were ongoing. The emergency responders are not coordinated yet for efficient operations,” an eyewitness told the aforementioned publication.

However, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Command, Josephine Adeh, three persons were rescued from the collapsed building.

The statement partly reads: “The FCT Police Command hereby confirms that yesterday, July 1, 2024, about 8:40 p.m., there was a building collapse at Unity House, Area 11 by Nkwere Street.

“In response to the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, promptly moved to the scene with multiple patrol teams as first responders to cordon off the area for possible rescue.

“Three victims were successfully evacuated from the collapsed building and rushed to the hospital for medical care.”