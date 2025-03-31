FG To Close Major Bridge In Lagos For 2 Months, Issues Advise To Road Users

The federal government has announced plans to close the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) in Lagos State for essential maintenance and rehabilitation works.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The statement noted that the bridge would be closed from April 1 until the end of May 2025 and advised road users to use alternative routes during the period.

She apologised for any inconvenience the closure might cause and thanked the public for their understanding and cooperation as the government worked to ensure the safety and stability of the road infrastructure.

“The closure will affect traffic traveling from Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku towards Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

“Kesha advised motorists to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion during the repair period,” Kesha said.

Meanwhile, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has reportedly awarded a contract for the renovation of two major Lagos ports — Tin Can and Apapa — to Chagoury Group, a multinational conglomerate led by Lebanese-Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury.

Sources familiar with the development revealed that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved the contract in February 2024. The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), which is responsible for the ports, is expected to announce the award soon.

“Yes, the award was given to Chagoury Group after it followed due process,” a source told TheCable, confirming the contract award.