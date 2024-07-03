AFCON 2025 Qualifiers: Super Eagles Of Nigeria Won’t Play Ghana, South Africa, Egypt, Others

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will not meet some of the strongest teams in Africa when the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) qualifiers commence in September.

Ahead of the official draw for the AFCON 2025 which will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), has confirmed that the Super Eagles have been placed in pot 1.

CAF explained that the countries are arranged into pots based on their placements in the last FIFA ranking. Note that the Super Eagles are currently ranked 5th in the last ranking released by FIFA.

Hence, Nigeria fell into pot 1 alongside AFCON 2025 hosts, Morocco, former Champions, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Mali, South Africa, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This means that the aforementioned countries are not expected to fall in the same group during the AFCON 2025 qualifiers draw.

CAF has confirmed that the AFCON 2025 qualifiers will feature 48 countries which will be drawn into 12 groups (Group A to L) of four teams each.

At the end of the qualification series, the top two teams of each group, apart from the group in which Morocco will feature, will qualify for the AFCON 2025.

Morocco will qualify for the tournament regardless of their position in their group alongside one team that finished above other teams in Morocco’s group.

Note that the AFCON 2025 qualifiers will take place in September, October and November, all in 2024. The tournament proper is scheduled to commence On December 21 and end on January 18, 2026, in Morocco.